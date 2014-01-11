The New Yorker Cover On The Chris Christie Scandal Is Pretty Brutal

This week’s New Yorker cover, illustrated by Barry Blitt, shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie “playing in traffic” on the George Washington Bridge:

It comes after a week that saw the release of new bombshell documents relating to the controversy. More documents are expected to be released on Friday.

Christie held a press conference on Thursday apologizing for the burgeoning scandal surrounding his administration, and he disavowed any knowledge or involvement in the decisions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.