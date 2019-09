Here is the stirring New Yorker cover for its latest issue, “Shadow Over Boston.”



“A bomb at a marathon, right at the finish line of a festive occasion—it seemed almost like a mixed metaphor, incongruous and absurd,” said cover artist Eric Drooker. “Those are just the things that flashed through my head as I started painting.”

New Yorker

