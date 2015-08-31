Last week's stock market panic has made the cover of The New Yorker

Last week, the stock market was all over the place.

The Dow opened the week down more than 1,000 points as the S&P 500 also crashed into a correction (defined as a 10% drop from recent highs). Things then turned around abruptly and the stock market finished higher after all was said and done.

But this chaos had broad enough reach that it made the cover of one of the most revered magazines in the world: The New Yorker.

Dutch cartoonist Joost Swarte, who drew this week’s cover for the magazine, told The New Yorker that, “The stock market is all about fear and anxiety, best shown in how a mouse reacts to a cat.”

Swarte first submitted the cover with mouse — and its tail looking like a stock chart — heading lower, but reversed this to show the market’s bounce after the big turnaround.

