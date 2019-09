UBS did a study ranking 73 cities by how much residents pay to get to work. The highest: Stockholm where it costs $4.88 for a 10km journey by public transport. The cheapest: Delhi, where it costs $0.16 for the same distance. New York costs $2.25 and falls somewhere in the middle. Graphic from The Economist:



