The New York Young Republicans Are Worried The Country Is Becoming The 'United States Of Gaymeria'

William Palumbo, the head of “Blog” at the New York Young Republican Club, was dismayed when a friend sent him a photo of rainbow gay pride flags hanging from the U.S. Embassy in London last month.

He responded by writing a post on the club’s website where he wondered, among other things, whether someone should be impeached for flying the rainbow flag and whether the nation is becoming “The United States Of Gaymeria.”

“Can I pose a serious question? At what point does replacing the American flag with the rainbow flag, a symbol of gay/LGBTQ(RSTUVWXYZ) pride from embassies abroad become an impeachable offence in itself?” Palumbo asked, adding, “Last time I checked, the official flag of the country was the Stars and Stripes, not the same rainbow that is found on the doors of gay bars downtown.”

Palumbo argued the flag should not have been on the embassy because it represents a “stateless movement.”

“Flags represent allegiance,” Palumbo explained. “Apparently the United States Department of State intends to tell the world, ‘We are the international gay movement.’ Not allied with, but are.”

Flying the rainbow flag isn’t the only inappropriate thing Palumbo believes the Obama administration has done to support the “gay movement.” He included some links to illustrate some of his points. Business Insider has preserved those here.

“Now, to say a few things that some people will find unpleasant, but need to be said. This administration has a record of placing gay ambassadors in countries where they are not welcome. The Dominican Republic last November, for example, was pretty well outraged,” said Palumbo, adding, “As anyone who knows about the Foreign Service will tell you, it has always been somewhat of a refuge for homosexuals. Ditto the CIA, whose ranks were and are filled by people of alternative lifestyles — including gays, nudists, those who believe in mind control, etc.”

Palumbo went on to refer to the questionable rumour former Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens, who was killed in the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, was gay. He also presented similar rumours about 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta and suggested President Barack Obama has a “strange relationship” of his own.

“If you want to go deeper down the rabbit hole, consider that Mohamed Atta, a 9/11 hijacker from Egypt, was also gay, and this is not so uncommon among jihadis. Then consider Obama’s strange relationship with the Emir of Qatar,” Palumbo said.

Palumbo was evidently aware his post could be controversial. He concluded with a “note” telling readers not to “write letters of complaint” about the post to the New York Young Republicans.

“If you are offended by this post, then you can write an article explaining why the rainbow flag, which is as random as the flag of any other stateless movement, should be adorning American embassies abroad,” said Palumbo.

Both Palumbo and New York Young Republican Club President Brian Morgenstern have not responded to requests for comment from Business Insider.

