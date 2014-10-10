New York Yankees Continue To Destroy Other Teams In TV Ratings

The New York Yankees missed the playoffs for the second straight season but that didn’t keep them from dominating the sport on television.

An average 254,000 households tuned into Yankees games in the New York market this season according to multichannel.com. Thanks in large part to Derek Jeter’s impending retirement, the number of households was up from 2013 (244,000) but still way down from 2012 (355,000), the team’s last playoff season.

Despite the recent dip in ratings, the Yankees still have a TV audience that is nearly 100,000 households bigger than the next-closest team, the Detroit Tigers (159,000).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.