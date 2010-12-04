New York Yankees Re-Sign Their Most Important Free Agent

Photo: AP

Multiple outlets report that RP Mariano Rivera has agreed to a two-year contract with the New York Yankees for $30 million.Much has been made of the Yanks negotiations with shortstop Derek Jeter, but there’s no question that Rivera is the more valuable asset at this point. (And arguably the most valuable asset on any team over the last 15 years.)



Rivera turned 40 this year, but had another phenomenal season in 2010, with a 1.80 ERA and 33 saves. More importantly, he pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the postseason.

And unlike Jeter, other teams reportedly expressed interest in Rivera, encouraging the Yankees to lock him down quickly. The New York Daily News says he was offered more years and more money — as much as $17M a year — by another team.

See what else is at stake in Derek Jeter’s ongoing saga >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.