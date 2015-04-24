One chart that should really scare the New York Yankees

With all the recent success of the New York Yankees it is easy to forget that New York City was briefly ruled by the Mets in the mid-1980s. With Derek Jeter gone and the Yankees expected to struggle in 2015, there is at least one sign that it is about to happen again.

Early on in the 2015 season, local television ratings for the Mets have soared to 253,339 average households per game, according to Richard Sandomir of the New York Times. Meanwhile, the Yankees are averaging only slightly more at 267,000 per game.

While we can expect both numbers to soften as the season goes on, it is clear that the Mets are primed to become the go-to broadcast of local baseball fans after years of playing little brother. If the Mets can continue their early success (12-3, first place in NL East), NYC could quickly change its stripes and the Yankees may no longer be the kings of New York.

