New York Yankees Hit With $18 Million Luxury Tax Bill

The Yankees luxury tax obligation for 2010 is “only” $18 million, down $7M from the 2009 season when they bought…. sorry, won the World Series.Not surprisingly the only other team to pay the tax this year is Boston, who owes $1.5 million.



Remember, this tax is on the 2010 payroll, which means it was figured before the Red Sox broke the bank on Carl Crawford and Adrian Gonzalez and before the Yankees lost out on Cliff Lee, a player who would have raised payroll by about $25 million next year. The Sox’ tax may actually overtake the Yankees in 2011.

The Yankees’ 2011 payroll currently stands at about $170M, but they have yet to give arbitration raises to Phil Hughes and Joba Chamberlin, or re-sign Andy Pettitte, or find a fifth starter to bolster their rotation.

Since the luxury tax was instituted in 2003, only four teams have been forced to pay it, shelling out a grand total of $210M. $190M of that has been paid by the Yankees.

