Photo: Corey Nachman/Business Insider

Apparently the New York Yankees have run out of ways to make money.On February 21 they’ll be introducing two new perfumes to the market (via Big League Stew): “New York Yankees” and “New York Yankees for Her” at a swanky cocktail party in Manhattan.



We would’ve gone with “A-Rod Aroma” or “CC’s Essence.”

