New York Yankees Forced To Up Their Offer To Cliff Lee

As we suspected, the Boston Red Sox have made 7 the magic number, and the Yankees will match that to try land Cliff Lee.



Sports Illustrated‘s Jon Heyman says the Yankees bumped up their offer to a seven-year deal this morning. The two biggest free agent signing so far — Jayson Werth and Carl Crawford — both got seven years.

It was also believed that Lee was looking for seven years all along, and that the team that was willing to give it to him would be the one to land the ace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.