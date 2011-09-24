The Yankees Pretended To Be Interested In Carl Crawford So The Red Sox Would Overpay Him

Photo: AP Images

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he faked interest in Carl Crawford last winter in order to bolster his price tag.”I actually had dinner with the agent to pretend that we were actually involved and drive the price up,” he told ESPN New York.



Crawford eventually signed a 7-year, $142 million contract with Boston, but has had an awful season.

Who knows if Cashman really “faked” it, or whether he’s just trying to add a little insult to injury after the Yankees locked up the AL East title this week.

The two teams begin a three-game series tonight in New York.

