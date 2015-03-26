The New York Yankees are now worth $3.2 billion

The New York Yankees are now worth $US3.2 billion according to the latest valuations of Major League Baseball teams released by Forbes.com.

The new valuation is a 28% increase from last year and ties the Yankees with the Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable teams in North American sports.

Overall, the 30 MLB franchises are worth $US36.0 billion combined with an average value of $US1.2 billion, a 48% increase over a year ago when the average team was worth $US811 million. For comparison, the 32 NFL franchises are worth a combined $US45.7 billion according to Forbes, with an average value of $US1.4 billion and the 30 NBA franchises are worth $US33.2 billion with an average value of $US1.1 billion.

The San Francisco Giants, who have won three of the last five World Series, had the biggest 1-year jump, seeing their value double from $US1.0 billion to $US2.0 billion. They are now ranked fourth overall.

Here is the rest of the top ten. You can see the full list at Forbes.com:

New York Yankees — $US3.2 billion Los Angeles Dodgers — $US2.4 billion Boston Red Sox — $US2.1 billion San Francisco Giants — $US2.0 billion Chicago Cubs — $US1.8 billion St. Louis Cardinals — $US1.4 billion New York Mets — $US1.35 billion Los Angeles Angels — $US1.3 billion Washington Nationals — $US1.28 billion Philadelphia Phillies — $US1.25 billion

