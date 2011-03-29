New York Yankees 2011 Offseason In Review

The start of the season is right around the corner for the Bronx Bombers and a lot went on for them during the offseason. The New York Yankees signed manager, Joe Girardi, to an extension as well as went through an arduous journey to resign team captain, Derek Jeter. The big hit the Yankees took this offseason was the retirement of the clutch, Andy Pettitte.



Believe it or not the team made a bunch of other moves that might have slipped through your fingers. Here are five moves the Yankees made in the 2011 offseason.

Freddy Garcia: Garcia signed a minor-league deal to join the Yankees. Terms of deal have not been disclosed according to Fanhouse. The contract could end up being worth $5.1 million. Garcia went 12-6 for the Chicago White Sox last year with an ERA of 4.64. He is currently 35-years-old.

Andruw Jones: The Yankees signed the former Atlanta Brave to a one-year deal worth $2 million. He could earn additional $1.2 million in incentives. Jones hit a horrendous .230 along with 19 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Chicago White Sox in 2010.

Mark Prior: The former Chicago Cubs pitcher signed with the Yankees to a one-year minor league deal that will give him a base salary of $750,000. Prior could double that amount in bonuses. He’s been plagued by injuries for the past two seasons but has been invited to spring training and will be given a chance to make the team.

Bartolo Colon: He’s another in what seems to be a long line of recent Chicago White Sox to join the Yankees on a minor-league deal. That was the last team he played for in the major leagues, which was in 2009. Colon went 3-6 with an ERA of 4.19 during that season, pitching 62.1 innings.

Justin Maxwell: A lesser known name out of the list. The Yankees acquired Maxwell in deal with the Washington Nationals for Adam Olbrychowski. Maxwell, in the bigs for three seasons now, hit only .144 for the Nats with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 104 at-bats.

Any one of the above pitchers could easily squeeze in as the fifth starter for the Yanks.

That pretty much sums up the activity in Yankee land during the offseason along with the signing of last season’s leader in saves, Rafael Soriano.

