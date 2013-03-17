New York Women Will Pay $7,000 For Kate Middleton's Nose

Photo: Getty Images / WPA Pool/Pool

New Yorkers are coveting Kate Middleton’s nose.A Manhattan plastic surgeon said over 20 patients have signed up to get “royal rhinoplasty” next month alone, according to the UK’s The Week.



Stephen Greenberg said he has received a number of requests for the Duchess of Cambridge’s nose. Each cost about $7,000.

Greenberg told the New York Daily News, “”we have made a file of a dozen Kate Middleton pictures to show patients when they come in for their consultation.”

Patient Johanna Ricardi explained “it’s just this cute, little perky nose. It’s not too big. It’s not too small. It will pretty much suit any type of face.”

Dr. Thomas Romo at Manhattan’s Lenox Hill hospital estimates he has performed more than 100 of the surgeries already, The Week reported.

“Women, especially over the age of 28, want the nose of a woman who is regal, refined and strong,” Romo said.

The trend comes amid speculation over whether the Duchess, who is nine months pregnant, is expecting a girl.

