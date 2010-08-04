New York Will Always Be A Tech Backwater -- I Don't Care What Chris Dixon Or Ron Conway Or Paul Graham Say

Photo: AdGrok

Last Tuesday, legendary tech investor Ron Conway addressed the glop-eating masses at Y Combinator during our usual Tuesday illustrious-speaker dinner. The question was asked about the New York tech scene, and it’s relative strength vis-à-vis Silicon Valley. Paul Graham took up the question with Techcrunch TV recently, as a follow-on to Conway’s remarks. Chris Dixon, a respected New York-based VC, has also chimed in on the tech renaissance going on there.They’re all wrong.



New York will never be more than a tech sideshow1.

Thinking the New York tech scene will ever equal Silicon Valley is as foolish as thinking San Francisco’s puny theatre district will one day take on Broadway. Both Silicon Valley and Broadway are unique products of the cities that spawned them, and every attempt to create a Silicon Alley/Silicon Sentier/Skolkovo/whatever in various parts of the world have failed. So far, no one’s managed to do it, and New York sure as hell won’t either.

