Bride Successfully Sues Dressmaker For Ruining Her Wedding Dress And Her 'Special Day'

A New York bride spent more money on alterations than her actual dress, but that didn’t stop the gown from falling apart on her special day.In a recently resolved lawsuit, Samantha Shea claimed she paid seamstress Dalia Cohen $600 to alter her $599 wedding dress, but the zipper broke an hour before her pre-ceremony cocktails.



The mishap forced Shea to pay Gansevoort Hotel employees $200 to sew her into the dress, Reuters reported Monday.

Shea filed a $1,000-lawsuit against Cohen, claiming the seamstress ruined her dress by installing a faulty zipper.

And the judge agreed.

District Judge Gary Knobel acknowledged Cohen “robbed [Shea] of experiencing the joy of her very special day.”

The judge ordered the seamstress to pay Shea $1,000 and compensate her for the money she paid hotel staff to sew her into her dress and the $100 she paid the minister for delays caused by the fashion mishap, according to Reuters.

