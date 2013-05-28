New York Was One Of Just Two Big Cities Where Home Prices Actually Fell In March

In general, the housing market is recovering at a nice clip.



According to the latest Case-Shiller report, house prices in March had the biggest year-over-year gain since April, 2006.

But not all cities joined in the fun.

New York City was one of just two cities where there was actually a decline. The other was Minneapolis. You can’t read too much into one-month blips, but the weakness in New York is consistent. As you can see on the 1-year change chart, the gain of 2.6% makes it the worst performing big city of the entire list. Ongoing weakness when it comes to Wall Street bonuses is surely a major factor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.