If You're A Woman With A Startup, These Investors Are Most Likely To Give You Millions

The Daily Muse is a New York startup with three female founders.

There is a gender gap in tech.

So which investors are doing their part to help change the ratio and fund more female founders?

Business Insider researched active portfolios for 16 early-to-mid-stage venture capital funds in New York. We then found the number of startups in the portfolios that had at least one female founder and calculated what per cent of the total portfolio included female-founded companies. We then got in touch with every firm to confirm the numbers. Angel investors, incubators and accelerators were not included.

Here are the results.

16. Female-founded startups in Bowery Capital's active portfolio: 0% Firm partner: Mike Brown Jr. Total active startups in portfolio: 8* Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 0 Female founder in portfolio: N/A Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 0% *Bowery Capital is a brand-new fund that's less than one year old 15. Female-founded startups in IA Ventures' active portfolio: 2.9% Roger Ehrenberg runs IA Ventures Firm partners: Roger Ehrenberg (founder) and Brad Gillespie Total active startups in portfolio: 34 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 1 Female founder in portfolio: Sonpreet Bhatia of MyCityWay Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 2.9% 14. Female-founded startups in Insight Venture Partners' active portfolio: 8.8% Firm partners: Alex Crisses, Deven Parekh, Jeff Horing, Jeff Lieberman, Larry Handen, Michael Triplett, Nikitas Koutoupes, Richard Wells, Ryan Hinkle, Hilary Gosher, Euan Menzies, Peter Sobiloff Total active startups in portfolio: 91 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 8 Female founder in portfolio: Christina Koshzow (Branding Brand), Claudia Helming (DaWanda), Saki Dodelson and Susan Gertler (Achieve3000), Milda Mitkute (Vinted), Julie Mahloch (Hayneedle), Danae Ringelmann (Indiegogo), Priya Ayer (Anaqua) and Karen Minnick (Evestment) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 8.8% 13. Female-founded startups in FirstMark's active portfolio: 11.1% Firm Managing Directors: Rick Heitzmann, Amish Jani, Lawrence Lenihan, Matt Turck Total active startups in portfolio: 45 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 5 Female founder in portfolio: Brandi Temple and Emily Hickey (Lolly Wolly Doodle), Shauna Mei (Aha Life), Lily Liu (Public Stuff), Sonpreet Bhatia (MyCityWay) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 11.1% 12. Female-founded startups in Union Square Ventures' active portfolio: 12.5% Firm partners: Fred Wilson (co-founder), Brad Burnham (co-founder), Albert Wenger, Andy Weissman, John Buttrick Total active startups in portfolio: 48 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 6 Female founder in portfolio: Michelle Zatlyn (CloudFlare), Vicki Cheung (Duolingo), Crystal Hutter (Edmodo), Elizabeth Iorns (Science Exchange), Marleen Vogelaar (Shapeways), Charise Flynn (Dwolla) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 12.5% 11. Female-founded startups in First Round Capital's active portfolio: 15% Howard Morgan, Phin Barnes, and Chris Fralic Firm partners: Howard Morgan, Rob Hayes, Josh Kopelman, Chris Fralic, Phin Barnes, Bill Trenchard, Kent Goldman Total active startups in portfolio: ~ 147 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 22 Female founder in portfolio: Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp (Birchbox), Chantel Waterbury (Chloe & Isabel), Desiree Vargas Wrigley (GiveForward), Amanda Peyton (Grand St.), Lorna Borenstein (Grokker), Adora Cheung (Homejoy), Molly O'Hearn (Iovation), MaryAnn Bekkedahl (Keep Holdings), Sandra Oh Lin and Yael Pasternak Valek (Kiwi Crate), Kristen Hamilton (Koru), Gina Bianchini (MightyBell), Susan Gregg Koger (ModCloth), Ali Pincus and Susan Feldman (One Kings Lane), Lily Liu (PublicStuff), Lucinda Holt (Real Food Works), Cheryl Swirnow (Sherpaa), Leah Busque (TaskRabbit), Michelle Lam (True & Co), Andrea Barrett, Lynn Perkins and Daisy Downs (UrbanSitter), Deena Varshavskaya (Wanelo), Angela Beesley Starling (Wikia), Lacey Clark (Yapta) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 15% 10. Female-founded startups in Venrock's active portfolio: 16.05% Firm partners: Steve Goldby (CEO), Bryan Roberts, Mike Tyrrell, Anders Hove, Brian Ascher, Michael Brooks, Anthony Evnin, David Pakman, Steven Goldberg, Bob Kocher, Matt Trevithick, Nick Beim, Ray Rothrock Total active startups in portfolio: 81 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 13 Female founder in portfolio: Lisa Stone, Jory Des Jardins, Elisa Camahort Page (BlogHer), Nataly Kogan (Happier), Gina Bornino Miller (Ironwood), Kristina Burrow (Sapphire Energy), Vanessa Green (Finsix), Julie Yoo (Kyruux), Lucy Shapiro (Anacor), Michelle Zatlyn (CloudFlare), Andrea Goldsmith (Quantenna Communications) Mary Lynne Hedley (Tesaro), Krisztina Zsebo (Celladon),

Amanda Kahlow (6sense),

a founder of a stealth company Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 16.05% 9. Female-founded startups in Metamorphic Venture's active portfolio: 16.12% David Hirsch, Lewis Girsch, and Marc Michel Firm partners: David Hirsch, Marc Michel Total active startups in portfolio: 31 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 5 Female founder in portfolio: Marlie Liu (RetailNext), Danae Ringelmann (Indiegogo), Kathy Leake (Local Response), Bindu Reddy (MyLikes), Catherine Levene (Artspace) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 16.12% 8. Female-founded startups in RRE's active portfolio: 16.22% Stuart Ellman, James Robinson III, Will Porteous,James Robinson, and Eric Wiessen Firm partners: Stuart Ellman (co-founder), James Robinson (co-founder), James D. Robinson III (co-founder), Will Porteous, Eric Wiesen Total active startups in portfolio: ~ 74 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 12 Female founder in portfolio: Carly Strife (Bark & Co), Ela Madej (Base), Judy He (Floored), Moda Operandi (Lauren Santo Domingo), Alexa Hirschfeld (Paperless Post), Jessica Brondo and Emily Cole (Admittedly), Christine Lu and Jessica Shu (Affinity China), Alice Cheng (Culinary Agents), Shefali Khanna (DailyLook), Jenn Bai and Rebecca Eydeland (Mingyian), Kegan Schouwenburg (Sols), Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg (The Skimm) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 16.22% 7. Female-founded startups in Thrive Capital's active portfolio: 16.67% Firm partners: Joshua Kushner (founder), Chris Paik, Will Gaybrick Estimated total active startups in portfolio: ~ 42* Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 7 Female founder in portfolio: Marianne Wu (Honest Buildings), Shan-Lyn Ma (Zola), Angela Kim (Memoir), Ooshma Grg (Gobble), Charise Flynn (Dwolla), Sophia Amoruso (Nasty Gal), Alexa Hirschfeld (Paperless Post) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 16.67% *Thrive doesn't list its portfolio companies on its website so the data was pulled from Crunchbase. Kusher didn't say how many active companies are in his portfolio, but noted that 'a lot of this data is wrong.' 6. Female-founded startups in Greycroft's active portfolio: 16.85% Firm partners: Dana Settle, Alan Patricof, Ian Sigalow, John Elton, Mark Terbeek, Bo Peabody, Paul Bricault Total active startups in portfolio: 89 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 15 Female founder in portfolio: Daniella Yacobovsky and Amy Jain (BaubleBar), Phaedra Chrousos (Daily Secret), Leonora Valvo (etouches), Judy He (Floored), Dianna Mullins (Glam Media), Kathy Leake (Local Response), Gina Bianchini (Mightybell), Kara Nortman and Soleil Moon Frye (Moonfrye), Olivia Skuza (NuOrder(, Alicia Navarro (Skimlinks), Izzie Lerer (TheDodo), Julie Wainwright (The RealReal), Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power (Who What Wear), Lisa donovan (Maker Studios) and Rebeca Wilson (Saatchi Art) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 16.85% 5. Female-founded startups in ff Venture Capital's active portfolio: 17.02% John Frankel, David Teten, Alex Katz, and Michael Yavonditte Firm partners: John Frankel, Alex Katz, David Teten Total active startups in portfolio: 47 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 8 Female founder in portfolio: Sharmeen Mitha-Sehgal (Appy Couple), Tegan Monique Gaan (Gigit), Danae Ringelmann (Indiegogo), Ariel Garten (InteraXon), Kathy Leake (LocalResponse), Kelly Eidson (Moveline), Karen Bantuveris and Delia Troy (VolunteerSpot), Amaryllis Fox (Mulu) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 17.02% 4. Female-founded startups in Softbank Capital's active portfolio: 18.86% Jordan Levy, partner at Softbank Capital Firm partners: Ron Fisher, Kabir Misra, Steve Murray, Joe Medved, Jordan Levy, Ron Schreiber, Josh Guttman Total active startups in portfolio: 53 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 10 Female founder in portfolio: Maja Drolec (Celtra), Kellee Khalil (Loverly), Kelsey Falter (PopTip), Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson (Gilt Groupe), Gretchen Fleming (Swirl), Aarthi Ramamurthy and Michelle Lam (True & Co), Maxine Bedat and Soraya Durabi (Zady), three founders of three stealth companies Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 18.86% 3. Female-founded startups in BoxGroup's active portfolio: 19% David Tisch Firm partners: David Tisch (founder), Adam Rothenberg Total active startups in portfolio: 100 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 19 Female founder in portfolio: Elena Silenok (Clothia), Jessica Wilpon Kamel (Ed01), Amanda Peyton (Grand St.), Handybook (Weina Scott), Sarah Nahm (Lever), Angela Lee (Memoir), Kelly Eidson (Moveline), Caren Maio (Nestio), Olivia Skuza (NuOrder), Sonia Sahney Nagar (Pickie), Ingrid Sanders (Popexpert), Kelsey Falter (PopTip), Allison Page (Seven Rooms), Jaclyn Shanfeld (Shop Hers), Ainsley Braun (Tinfoil Security), Maxine Bédat and Soraya Darabi (Zady), Payal Kadakia (Classpass), Ellen Johnston (Makr), Corie Hardee (Little Borrowed Dress) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 19% 2. Female-founded startups in Lerer Ventures' active portfolio: 19.85% Clockwise from vertical: Jordan Cooper, Eric Hippeau, Ben Lerer, Ken Lerer Firm partners: Ken Lerer, Eric Hippeau, Ben Lerer Estimated total active startups in portfolio: ~ 131* Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 26 Female founder in portfolio: Pauline Freeman (BalconyTV), Carly Strife (Bark & Co), Daniella Yacobovsky and Amy Jain (BaubleBar), Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp (Birchbox), Brit Morin (Brit + Co), Judy He (Floored), Amanda Hesser, Merrill Stubbs, Charlotte Druckman (Food52), Emily Weiss (Into the Gloss), Mona Bijoor (Joor), MaryAnn Bekkedahl (Keep), Ayah Bdeir (LittleBits), Ellen Johnston (Makr), Angela Kim (Memoir), Candy Chang (Neighborland), Sarah Lacy (Pando), Kelsey Falter (PopTip), Lily Liu (PublicStuff), Kim Taylor and Cecilia Retelle), Elizabeth Iorns (Science Exchange), Izzie Lerer (The Dodo), Allison Stern (Tubular Labs), Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey (Violet Grey), Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power (Who What Wear), Mandy Brown (Editorially), Kaye Puhlmann (Storybird), Randi Zuckerberg Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 19.85% *We counted 131 active companies on the Lerer Ventures website but the company says it has made more than 200 active investments. 1. Female-founded startups in Brooklyn Bridge Ventures' active portfolio: 61.54% Firm partner: Charlie O'Donnell Total active startups in portfolio: 13 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 8 Female founder in portfolio: Angela Ceresnie (Orchard), Ellen Johnston (Makr), Judy He (Floored), Mandy Brown (Editorially), Britta Riley (Windowfarms), Keya Dannenbaum (Versa), founder of a stealth company, Christina Mercando (Ringly) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 61.54%



