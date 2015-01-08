An Uber Driver In New York Struck Two Pedestrians Walking Outside The Crosswalk, Killing One

An Uber NYC driver struck two pedestrians who were crossing E. 62nd Street at Lexington Avenue on Saturday night, according to the New York Post.

The driver, Aliou Diallo, 45, was a licensed UberBLACK partner driving an SUV. He was on his way to pick up a customer when he struck

Wesley Mensing, 27, and Erin Sauchelli, 30.

Mensing was killed and Sauchelli was hospitalized. She remains in stable condition. Mensing, a golf instructor, was named one of the best young teachers in America by Golf Digest last year.

The two were walking outside of the crosswalk when they were struck, according to the Post.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those involved in this tragic accident. We are providing the NYPD all information that can assist in their investigation,” Uber said in a statement.

Diallo did not have passengers in his car at the time of the incident, according to Uber. He also has a nearly perfect rating with Uber, with 4.86 stars out of 5, and Uber says Diallo has completed more than 1,200 trips for the company.

After the incident Diallo stayed at the scene to assist police. As the NYPD investigation continues, he has been suspended from the service, though he was not charged with a criminal offence, nor was he taken into custody, according to Uber.

Read Uber’s full statement regarding the incident here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.