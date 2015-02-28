Inside the gorgeous New York triplex with a panic room on every floor owned by a Saudi Prince that's selling for $48.5 million

A Saudi prince has listed his luxurious, 10,500-square-foot triplex in New York City for a staggering $US48.5 million.
The seller is reportedly Prince Nawaf bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, according to the Wall Street Journal’s investigation into the property.
The home merged a series of smaller apartments on the 5th, 6th, and 7th floors of the Heritage at Trump Place.
It has four bedrooms, a bulletproof panic room on every floor, a hair salon, and deluxe built-in saltwater aquariums.
Ryan Serhant and Brian Chan of Nest Seekers International are sharing the listing with Raphael De Niro of Douglas Elliman.
The home features a Crestron security system which can control the entry, lighting, shades, TV, Jacuzzi, and more.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.