Inside the gorgeous New York triplex with a panic room on every floor owned by a Saudi Prince that's selling for $48.5 million

A Saudi prince has listed his luxurious, 10,500-square-foot triplex in New York City for a staggering $US48.5 million.

The seller is reportedly Prince Nawaf bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, according to the Wall Street Journal’s investigation into the property.

The home merged a series of smaller apartments on the 5th, 6th, and 7th floors of the Heritage at Trump Place.

It has four bedrooms, a bulletproof panic room on every floor, a hair salon, and deluxe built-in saltwater aquariums.

Ryan Serhant and Brian Chan of Nest Seekers International are sharing the listing with Raphael De Niro of Douglas Elliman.

