Inside the gorgeous New York triplex with a panic room on every floor owned by a Saudi Prince that's selling for $48.5 million

Megan Willett
Upper West Side is listing for $US48.5 million triplexEvan Joseph/Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

A Saudi prince has listed his luxurious, 10,500-square-foot triplex in New York City for a staggering $US48.5 million.

The seller is reportedly Prince Nawaf bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, according to the Wall Street Journal’s investigation into the property.

The home merged a series of smaller apartments on the 5th, 6th, and 7th floors of the Heritage at Trump Place.

It has four bedrooms, a bulletproof panic room on every floor, a hair salon, and deluxe built-in saltwater aquariums.

Ryan Serhant and Brian Chan of Nest Seekers International are sharing the listing with Raphael De Niro of Douglas Elliman.

Welcome to the gorgeous 10,500-square-foot triplex in the Heritage at Trump Place.

The listing spans three floors and was created by merging six smaller units.

The complex has incredible views of the Hudson River and comes fully furnished.

It's filled with Calacatta marble and Baccarat chandeliers.

The huge dining room seats 18.

There are four bedrooms throughout the home.

The master bedroom even has its own living room attached to it.

There are four full bathrooms and six half baths in the apartment.

The triplex also has a gym.

And a total of three bullet-proof panic rooms -- one on each level.

There's a billiards table and game room.

And a hair salon and spa.

This bar is perfect for entertaining.

The home features a Crestron security system which can control the entry, lighting, shades, TV, Jacuzzi, and more.

The fireplace in the middle of the living room adds an extra level of grandeur.

The triplex also has built-in saltwater aquariums, a sushi island bar, and a 6-person jacuzzi.

One last look at the incredible property.

