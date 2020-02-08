New York is planning to sue the Trump administration for blocking New Yorkers from Global Entry program

Chris Hondros/Getty Images The Department of Homeland Security is restricting New York residents from enrolling in its Trusted Traveller programs, including Global Entry.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that she plans to sue the Department of Homeland Security over a policy that restricts New York residents from enrolling in Trusted Traveller programs, including Global Entry.

The DHS rule is in response to a New York law that prevents the Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing information with federal agencies that enforce immigration laws.

James said in a statement that the DHS rule is “political retribution, plain and simple,” and said the policy will negatively impact travellers, workers, commerce, and New York’s economy.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Friday that she will sue the Trump administration for blocking New York residents from enrolling in trusted traveller programs operated by the Department of Homeland Security, including Global Entry.

James said in a statement that the Department of Homeland Security policy preventing New York residents from enrolling or re-enrolling in programs like Global Entry, which provides expedited screening at US ports of entry for pre-screened travellers, would negatively impact New Yorkers and the state’s economy.

Chad Wolf, acting DHS secretary, said on Wednesday that the department is acting in response to a New York state policy that restricts the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing information with federal agencies that enforce immigration policy.

The move by DHS is “political retribution, plain and simple,” James said in a statement on Friday. “While the president may want to punish New York for standing up to his xenophobic policies, we will not back down,” James said.

A DHS spokesperson referred a request for comment to a statement from Wolf on Twitter, which said that if New York “restores access to mission-critical law enforcement information, then New Yorkers will once again be able to enroll in CBP Trusted Traveller Programs.”

The DHS rule only blocks New York residents from enrolling or re-enrolling upon expiration for its trusted traveller programs, so travellers currently enrolled are still able to use the program until their membership expires. The Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program, which allows for expedited and less-intensive screening to board flights, is also operated by DHS but was not impacted by the rule.

13 other states and the District of Columbia have similar “sanctuary” laws that limit sharing information with immigration enforcement, but James said New York is being unfairly targeted by the DHS policy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the DHS rule shows how the Trump administration has “gone out of their way to hurt New York and other blue states whenever they can as punishment for refusing to fall in line with their dangerous and divisive agenda.”

