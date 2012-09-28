Staten Island Could Soon Be Home To The World's Largest Ferris Wheel

Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced today that Staten Island will soon be home to the world’s largest Ferris wheel.



The Ferris wheel will soar 625 feet high, and overlook a new retail complex with 100 designer outlet stores, on the Staten Island waterfront. The city projects the Ferris wheel will carry 4.5 million riders a year.

The Wall Street Journal reported the project would presumably target “the streams of tourists who take the free ferry ride from Manhattan for its views of the harbor and Statue of Liberty, only to hop on the return trip without leaving the terminal.”

The plans call for a Ferris wheel with 36 pods that could each hold 40 riders, taking 38 minutes for the ride.

“The New York Wheel will undoubtedly become a new landmark in New York City, attracting visitors from all over, providing economic growth and a new visibility for Staten Island,” said Senator Charles E. Schumer in a statement from the City.

The WSJ points out that the Ferris wheel’s distance from Manhattan (six miles) could prove a problem on rainy and misty days, making the view less than desirable.

And some online commenters are reacting negatively to the idea, complaining that parking at the ferry might be compromised because of the project.

Some renderings from the city:

Photo: via Mike Bloomberg’s Twitter Feed

Photo: NYC Mayor’s Office via Flickr

Photo: NYC Mayor’s Office via Flickr

Photo: NYC Mayor’s Office via Flickr

DON’T MISS: The 10 Hottest NEW Restaurants In New York City >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.