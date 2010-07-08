The New York Times Is Now Treating Kids With 40K Job Offers Like They're In A Breadline

The New York Times has published a story today on the state of youth unemployment. That story opens with an anecdote about Scott Nicholson of Grafton, Massachusetts. Scott graduated in 2008 from Colgate. Since then, he has been unemployed and looking for a job.



Sounds like a perfectly normal story about the awfuls of unemployment, right?

Wrong. Nicholson turned down a job paying $40,000 a year with the Hanover Insurance Group because it wasn’t a good fit.

Wasn’t a good fit? Wasn’t a good fit because Nicholson lives at home with his parents in their bucolic home? Or is it the $2,000 a month they’re paying in rent for his pad in Boston? Nicholson, via The New York Times, describes it as not being the right path for his career.

What career? A career of sending out resumes and cover letters?

Now, Nicholson’s decision is one thing, but The New York Times building a story about the changing shape of youth unemployment around this sort of character shows a lack of perspective on the part of the publication.

The reality is youth unemployment in the United States is a serious problem, a problem so serious in fact that in June 2010 15.3% of all people, age 20-24, were unemployed (in June 2009, that number was 15.2%).

(From July 2009, this includes 16-20 unemployed as well.)

This just seems a perfect example of The New York Times paying attention to the wrong unemployment story.

