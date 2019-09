We’ve heard the New York Times staff was caught off guard today when management announced it planned to layoff 100 from the newsroom.



We’ve also read it — on Twitter, where many New York Times writers can’t help expressing themselves.

See the reactions from the newsroom >

Photo: Digiart2001 | jason.kuffer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.