New York Times' Worcester Paper Putting Up A Paywall By Summer

Telegram.com will go behind a paywall soon.

The New York Times is opening up some testing ground for its metered model coming to NYTimes.com in 2011. The Times Co.’s central Massachusetts paper, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, will put up an online paywall for its website starting this summer.Some content on telegram.com will be free to all users, including breaking news articles, wire stories, obits, classified ads, local blogs, photo slideshows and videos. After a reader clicks on a certain number of “staff-generated local news articles,” they will be asked to pay a monthly fee or buy a day pass. Print subscribers, of course, will get unfettered access online at no additional charge. So in other words, Worcester Telegram & Gazette readers will have to pay up to read local news stories that matter the most in their communities — whether that information is online or in print.



“The price and threshold have not been determined,” according to the Telegram & Gazette.

The New York Times put the Worcester Telegram & Gazette on the block last fall. Retired T&G editor Harry Whitin and Polar Beverages CEO Ralph Crowley reportedly made bids for the paper.

But last December, executives announced that they would keep the Central Massachusetts daily in their portfolio, citing a redesign of the print edition, a revamped classified section, and the launches of a bunch of local weekly publications. The paper also negotiated salary cuts and layoffs last year, which significantly reduced operating costs.

But the Times’ New England Media Group, which includes the Boston Globe and the Worcester paper, continue to lose money for the parent company. Here are the charts from the company’s first quarter earnings in 2010:

