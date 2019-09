A truly tasteless April Fool’s joke from whomever runs this account:



@nytobituaries: Roger Ebert, Film Critic and Author, Dies at 67. http://nyti.ms/8Z3wjl

The link leads to the New York Times’ Obituaries homepage. As far as we can tell, Roger is just fine.

That is not the authentic New York Times obituary account. This one is.

