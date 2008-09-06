New York Times Tries To Save Way To Prosperity

The New York Times intends to save a few pennies by printing fewer stand-alone sections in the New York region. The sports section will be tacked at the end of the business section on Tuesdays through Fridays, while the metro section will permanently join the A section. The change, which starts October 6, will not affect the size of each section.

Times editors argue that “The physical arrangement of the paper matters less in an age when a growing proportion of its audience is online.” Agreed. (We read about this on an iPhone.)

The story–citing anonymous Times execs–says this move will save millions. A wiser company move might be cutting the 7% dividend that costs it $133 million annually.

