New York Times Tells Wall Street Journal To Cease And Desist Over Stolen Ad Copy

There hasn’t been a good New York Times vs. Wall Street Journal item in a while.



Until now!

The war rages on, this time because The Times is angry over some ad copy it claims The Journal stole.

The New York Observer’s John Koblin has obtained a copy of a cease and desist letter that the Times Company’s lawyer, Richard Samson, just served Dow Jones:

“It has come to our attention that you deliberately used the identical Slogan in an advertisement for The Wall Street Journal in the May 26th issue of your publication,” wrote Mr. Samson. “After an exhausting search of our records, we find no indication that you ever received permission to make use of our unique and proprietary Slogan.”

Here’s the ad in question, via The Observer:

The Times recently ran an ad with the language: “Not Just Wall Street. Every Street,” which seems to poke fun at The Journal’s attempt to broaden its scope with a push into more general interest coverage. The papers have been duking it out via catty ad slogans since The Journal launched its “Greater New York” metro section back in April.

You can read the full cease and desist letter here.

And don’t miss our earlier feature..

Here Are All Eight Of The Wall Street Journal’s Catty ‘Greater New York’ Ads >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.