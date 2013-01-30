New York Times Deputy Tech Editor Leaves For Kickstarter

David Gallagher

Photo: Twitter

David Gallagher, a deputy editor for technology at The New York Times, is leaving the company to work for Kickstarter.”After 7 years as an @nytimes tech editor it’s time for something new,” Gallagher tweeted today. “Thrilled about being part of @kickstarter and the NYC tech scene.”



Gallagher’s departure comes at a time when the publication is doing another round of downsizing. Last month, New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson announced that 30 newsroom buyouts would be necessary in order to avoid layoffs.

It’s not clear if Gallagher took the buyout, but either way, he’s about to fully immerse himself in the NY startup world. He will now be Kickstarter’s new director of communications.

