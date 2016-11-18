New York Times subscriptions spike in wake of election

The New York Times announced Thursday that it has added 41,000 new subscriptions to its print and digital editions since Election Day.

Despite president-elect Donald Trump’s insistence that the newspaper is “failing” because of its “inaccurate” coverage of him, it appeared the newspaper was thriving in the wake of the election.

“Our newsroom did exceptional work throughout the campaign and they have continued to provide our readers with penetrating and comprehensive coverage of the incoming administration,” Mark Thompson, the president and CEO of The New York Times Company, said in a statement.

The Times chief added: “The result has been record-breaking audiences and tens of thousands of new subscribers — clear evidence of how much public demand there is for high quality, deeply reported, independent journalism.”

The 41,000 new subscribers was the largest one-week subscription increase the Times has seen since the first week of its digital pay model in 2011, according to the statement.

Trump feuded with the Times throughout his campaign, accusing the newspaper of inaccurate reporting.

Just last weekend, he falsely claimed the Times was “losing thousands of subscribers” because of its “very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the ‘Trump phenomena.'” He was mocking an open letter publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and executive editor Dean Baquet addressed to readers questioning whether the Times underestimated Trump’s support.

