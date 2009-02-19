New York Times Stock Now Costs Less Than Sunday Paper

And getting cheaper all the time!
Eddy Elfenbein at Crossing Wall Street:
Check out this very ugly chart:
Shares of NYT (NYT) dropped 29 cents today to close at $3.77. The Sunday paper goes for $4 at the newsstand.
Maybe they could save costs by printing the paper on their stock certificates.
