New York Times Stock Down By Half Since 2009 Started

While the rest of us debate the merits of micropayments, online subscriptions, and whether new investor Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim should grant the paper an interview, it’s worth stepping back and taking note: Wow, NYT stock is down by half since the start of this year.



Here’s a handy chart from Yahoo Finance illustrating the rapid decline:

OK, that’s all. You may now return to your regularly scheduled programming. Next up: Reaction to Times editor Bill Keller’s snooty Politico take-down.

