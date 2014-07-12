New York Times' Sports Section Has A Perfectly Simple Front Page After LeBron James Announced Return To Cavs

One of the most anticipated days in recent American sports history came on Friday when LeBron James announced that he was going to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers after four years at his “college” in Miami.

There was plenty of talk and debate and analysis about the move.

But at the end of the day, all that mattered was LeBron was going home.

The New York Times “Sports Saturday” section captured that perfectly with their front page. If it is difficult to see, that is just their transaction section all alone, with “CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F LeBron James” highlighted.

Biggest story in sports today, LeBron back to Cavs, displayed this way on cover of @NYTSports print edition: pic.twitter.com/OVfALkDjYJ

— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) July 12, 2014

Here is a closer view.

Perfect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.