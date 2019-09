According to CNBC, the New York Times is now the smallest company in the S&P 500, clocking in with a $1.11 billion market cap.



Who just passed it?

Kodak. The old-style film company reported a narrower than expected loss, and now has a market cap of $1.19 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.