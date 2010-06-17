New York Times: Send Us Your Subway Rat Photographs!

Photo: Antoaneta via Flickr

Perhaps envious of all the buzz the WSJ got for its “RAT INVASION!” story, the New York Times is now accepting photograph submissions of New York City Subway rats.”We’ll make a slide show that will move Willard to tears,” the NYT’s unbylined post reads.



This on the tail of the Bloomberg administration’s theoretical renewed push against the furry creatures.

As one guy notes on Twitter, “You know it’s a slow news summer day when the Times is crowd-sourcing subway rat photos.”

