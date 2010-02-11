New York Times Says Tech, Travel, Automotive, Financial Advertisers Are Saving Them

On today’s New York Times Co. earnings call, president and CEO Janet Robinson noted the categories of companies that are advertising online and in print:



Automotive, especially American companies

Healthcare from pharmaceutical companies

Travel

Packaged goods–food and drinks

Education and financial services

Scott Heekin-Canedy, president and general manager of the media group, notes that local advertising, especially from department stores may have been soft in the last quarter, but they expect them to stabilise. He said that advertisers are still continuing a pulling out from deals, but they see improvement in the declines from financial services, travel and mass market fine arts ads. There’s growth in advertising from companies involved in tech, media, healthcare, American automotive companies, cosmetics, and jewelry, among others, he noted.

Many contracts and sales are being made cross-platform in both print and online, “that is increasing needless to say,” Robinson said. Display advertising and online ads from About.com were especially robust, executives said.

Robinson said reaching out in more markets for larger national audiences and local advertisers will also be part of their strategy to reach advertisers. The Times recently launched coverage in San Francisco and the Chicago areas, as well as city blogs. “Our intent is to roll out in other key markets across the country,” Robinson said. “Extending our reach is an important component of our multi-platform strategy.”

“We’re definitely seeing the change in attitude,” Heekin-Canedy added, but that’s combined with many advertisers launching with new plans and perhaps steering away from traditional advertising models.

