New York Times: iPhone 5 Announcement Is "Weeks Away"

Photo: via MacRumors

The iPhone 5 announcement is coming “within weeks,” according to the New York Times’ Nick Bilton, citing an unnamed Apple Employee.Today’s iPhone chatter was higher than usual after a bunch of iPhone 5 case images snuck on to the accessory maker Case-Mate’s website.



The cases hint at a completely new design for the iPhone 5 that mirrors the iPad 2.

Bilton strongly implies that the iPhone 5 cases were an intentional leak from Apple and Case Mate. We believe it. Apple has been known to drop such leaks just before big product announcements.

