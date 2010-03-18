New York Times Ropes In More Cheap Hyperlocal Content With Fwix Deal

The New York Times Co. (NYT) is roping in more hyperlocal news content with a new announcement: They just made a deal with Fwix, the real-time newswire that filters and finds local information on blogs, news sites, and social media sites.



Fwix’s web-scowering technology and content will be used on The New York Times Company’s Regional Media Group properties, including Boston.com and NYTimes.com. The Times will be testing it on with the Press-Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif. first before expanding the technology onto other regional platforms.

The Times recently boosted its The Local coverage into the East Village with an New York University partnership, and unfolds editions in the Bay Area and Chicago with non-profit partnerships to gobble up local advertising.

FWIX, $2.5 million venture-backed company, looks a lot like New York’s Outside.in, the New York start-up that aimed to help “save newspapers” and made a deal with Dow Jones’ local newspaper group last year.

According to Outsell analyst Ken Doctor, the NYT partnership “would have seemed like a punchline a decade ago.” But the “now the FWIX partnership is part of the expanding local experimentation of the Times and tells us lots about the Times’ strategic direction, its multi-front competition with Dow Jones and a more nuanced recognition of what putting content under your brand means these digital days.”

“It’s the end of an era, and the Times is clearly moving on a new philosophy: gather as much higher-quality content under its brands, national and regional, on as low a cost basis as possible,” he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.