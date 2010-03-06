New York Times Rolls Out New 'Real Estate' iPhone App

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9166f67f8b9a817ea20000/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="New York Times iphone app" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The New York Times launched a new, free iPhone app catered to apartment hunters.The “New York Times Real Estate” app, released March 2, allows users to search for listings and refine results; view detailed property listings with photos, floorplans, maps and directions; calculate monthly mortgage payments; take their own own photos and notes; and more.

The Times integrated their own real estate news articles and listings with sharing functions into the app. So the app shuttles in more mobile views to the Times’ real estate articles and their advertisers have an opportunity to expose their listings to house hunters on to the go. According to the Times, there are listings for “New York City, across the country and throughout the world.”

There is ad space on the app but it is currently occupied by in-house spots for home delivery of the newspaper.

The app for the iPhone and iPod Touch can be downloaded here.

Here are the key features:

• Browse fully illustrated listings (complete with photos and floor plans) in New York City, across the country and throughout the world

• Read the most current New York Times Real Estate news and share articles with friends

• Search for properties by keyword location, ZIP code, WebID or use the “Nearby” GPS feature to surface listings and open houses near you

• Refine listings by price reductions, for sale by owner, recently posted and more

• Calculate your potential monthly mortgage payment on the fly

• Research New York City sales activity and view nearby school information

• View property listings on a map and get directions

• Upload private photos and notes to any property listing

• View and manage your saved listings, searches, photos and notes on your iPhone or on the Web

• Sign up for e-mail alerts when new listings are posted and when your favourite listings have new open house times and/or price changes

• E-mail your favourite listings to a friend

• Contact real estate agents quickly and easily via one-touch dialling/e-mailing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.