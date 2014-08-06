The New York Times Editorial Board Actually Responded To Snoop Dogg's Question About Weed

The editor of the New York Times’s editorial took some time from his day on Tuesday to respond to a question on Reddit from rapper Snoop Dogg about smoking marijuana in the morning.

The editor, Andy Rosenthal, who was participating in an “Ask Me Anything” chat on the site, said he was cool with it.

“whats wrong wit a lil wake n bake??” Snoop Dogg asked, via the “Here_Comes_The_King” account he has previously used to post on Reddit.

Rosenthal said “wake n bake” was “absolutely” fine by him. However, the editor told Snoop Dogg not to engage in the practice at the Times’ building in Manhattan.

“Absolutely nothing wrong with it. Please, come visit the Times editorial board soon, but we have no-smoking building,” Rosenthal wrote.

The Reddit appearance comes as the Times is aggressively promoting its recent editorial endorsing the legalization of recreational marijuana use.

