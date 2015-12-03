A New York Times reporter asked Twitter users how often they think about shootings and the answers are fascinating

As details of the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, continue to emerge, Americans are again trying to make sense of a mass shooting.

The attack in San Bernardino — which was the second mass shooting of the day, and the 355th this year — reignited a national debate on terrorism, gun control and public safety.

New York Times reporter Liam Stack joined the conversation Wednesday night, posing a simple question to users in light of the day’s events:

Question for folks in the United States: how often, if ever, do you think about the possibility of unexpected shooting in your daily life?

— Liam Stack (@liamstack) December 2, 2015

Within a few hours, Stack’s tweet attracted hundreds of responses that demonstrate a range of emotions and offer a glimpse into the mind of users across the country.

@liamstack @faineg It’s like the possibility of a car accident. You know it’s there every day but don’t really consciously think about it.

— Kimberly J. Curtis (@curtiskj) December 2, 2015

@liamstack My kids are in preschool. About once a week when I drop them off I think about Sandy Hook and how it could happen to them.

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) December 2, 2015

@liamstack I never did until at the movies recently, when the previews included a warning about suspicious behaviour and emergency exiting.

— marianliz (@marianliz) December 3, 2015

@liamstack tonight my daughter explained all her hiding places at school. I wanted to cry.

— Ruth Mullen (@ramullen) December 3, 2015

@liamstack @yvonnewenger Pretty much anytime you hear a bang in public. I’ve seen people run bc they heard what turned out to be a hammer.

— A Beer Drinking Duck (@NobleSasquatch) December 3, 2015

@liamstack Frequency at least doubled since becoming a parent.

— Paul Cantrell (@inthehands) December 3, 2015

@liamstack often, honestly. Especially that I live in a major city, it’s like I always have to be on guard. It’s my biggest fear.

— KARADACTYL (@DammitKara) December 3, 2015

I’m a little shocked how many people are constantly afraid in that @liamstack thread. We have to find a better state than constant fear.

— James Haus (@SoylentHHH) December 3, 2015

