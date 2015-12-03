A New York Times reporter asked Twitter users how often they think about shootings and the answers are fascinating

Mark Abadi

As details of the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, continue to emerge, Americans are again trying to make sense of a mass shooting.  

The attack in San Bernardino —  which was the second mass shooting of the day, and the 355th this year  —  reignited a national debate on terrorism, gun control and public safety.

New York Times reporter Liam Stack joined the conversation Wednesday night, posing a simple question to users in light of the day’s events:

Within a few hours, Stack’s tweet attracted hundreds of responses that demonstrate a range of emotions and offer a glimpse into the mind of users across the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

