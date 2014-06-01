New York Times Investigation Finds Brazen Corruption At The World Cup

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay A GoalControl watch reads ‘goal’ as a football rolls fully behind the goal line during a demonstration in the western German city of Aachen May 28, 2014.

The New York Times has obtained a shocking report from FIFA, soccer’s worldwide regulator, that suggests the World Cup may be incredibly vulnerable to match-fixing.

The Times published its findings on the non-public report and the results of the paper’s own investigation on Saturday, a little less than two weeks before the massive soccer tournament is slated to begin in Brazil.

According to the Times article, FIFA found a notorious match-fixing syndicate had infiltrated the last World Cup in South Africa and fixed at least 5 matches. FIFA also found the syndicate was probably helped by South African officials, who were either “easily duped or extremely foolish.”

When an official did try to put a stop to the match-fixing, the syndicate made a death threat against the official, according to the Times’ account of the FIFA report.

Read The New York Times story here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.