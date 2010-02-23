New York Times Recruits NYU Students For Hyperlocal News Site

The New York Times Co. just announced a new partnership with NYU’s journalism students and professors. A new local news site covering the East Village will launch on NYTimes.com this fall.



The Local East Village, a project that has been in development for about a year at the Times, will feature reporting from Arthur L. Carter journalism students.

Richard Jones, a former Times reporter and “The Hyperlocal Newsroom” professor at NYU, will edit the site, along with help from Times deputy Metropolitan editor Mary Ann Giordano. Studio 20, a master’s in journalism concentration led by professors Jay Rosen and Jason Samuels, will also help develop the project through the spring.

The Times already works with the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism to publish student work on their The Local Brooklyn blogs, which cover Clinton Hill and Fort Greene.

The New York Times Co. announcement comes on the same day that the Huffington Post launched their new college section.

The Local East Village is part of the Times’ recent boost in hyperlocal news efforts, including new Chicago and Bay Area editions. In a recent earnings call, Times executives noted that the local news coverage may help bring in more local advertising–in digital and in print.

With a new site run mostly by students, the Times gets more local coverage for cheap and students get a prestigious byline under the New York Times banner.

“We want to continue to expand our network of collaborations, in the New York area and across the country, through associations with individuals, companies and institutions that share our values – foremost, increasing the volume and scope of quality journalism about issues that matter,” said Jim Schachter, editor of digital initiatives at The New York Times. “We think that the journalism program at N.Y.U. is the perfect match for this initiative.”

