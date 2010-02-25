New York Times R&D Hires Muxtape Founder Justin Ouellette

The New York Times research and development division has a new developer: Justin Ouellette, the founder of now-defunct music-sharing platform Muxtape.



Ouellette, who has previously worked full-time as a coder for IAC’s Vimeo video site, joined the R&D team as a creative technologist on Feb. 16, according to a Times rep. “We are happy to have him,” she wrote in an email.

R&D focuses on advertising and analytics innovation, as well as new content delivery systems on platforms like tablets, iPhones and iPads.

Ouellette’s Muxtape platform emerged in 2008 as an simple platform to make the 21st Century equivalent of the mix tape. Users organise up to 12 songs and share it with friends. The site was shut down in the summer of 2008 after some legal issues with the RIAA. Ouellette relaunched Muxtape early last year as a kind of alternative to MySpace — a platform where bands could share and promote their music.

The site still runs today here. Ouellette is also a photographer and has several other portfolio projects, including a product recommendation site and an audio blog that features sounds from New York City streets.

