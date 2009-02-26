New York Times Punked By Banker-Dating Gold-Diggers

We worried the New York Times‘s January story “It’s the Economy, Girlfriend,” might be too good to be true.



In it, freelancer Ravi Somaiya described a group called Dating A Banker Anonymous (DABA) as “a support group founded in November to help women cope with the inevitable relationship fallout from, say, the collapse of Lehman Brothers or the Dow’s shedding 777 points in a single day, as it did on Sept. 29.”

In the article, the women said all kinds of delightfully outrageous stuff.

One of the women, Dawn Spinner Davis, 26, complained that her 28-year-old private wealth manager wasn’t nearly the man he used to be.

“One of his best friends told me that my job is now to keep him calm and keep him from dying at the age of 35. “It’s not what I signed up for.”

The general idea:

Once it was seen as a blessing in certain circles to have a wealthy, powerful partner who would leave you alone with the credit card while he was busy brokering deals. Now, many Wall Street wives, girlfriends and, increasingly, exes, are living the curse of cutbacks in nanny hours and reservations at Masa or Megu. And that credit card? Canceled.

Good blood-boiling copy, right? Too bad it was all a scam.

The Times ran a correction today:

An article on Jan. 28 about women who commiserated over dating Wall Street bankers caught in the financial crisis described a group they had formed, Dating a Banker Anonymous, as a support group. That is the name of their blog. Its creators originally told The Times that about 30 women had participated, but since publication, they have said that all involved were friends. Laney Crowell, one of the women who started the blog, said in the article that it was “very tongue in cheek;” she has since described it as a satire that embellishes true experiences for effect. Had the nature of the blog been made clear at the outset, the article would have described it accordingly, not as a support group.

