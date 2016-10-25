The New York Times used two full pages to print all of Donald Trump's insults from the campaign

Picture: Getty Images.

The New York Times used two full pages of Monday’s paper to print out every person and organisation insulted by Donald Trump on Twitter since his presidential campaign launched more than a year ago.

The list includes 281 “people, places and things” that the Republican presidential candidate has insulted on Twitter, including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (“Crooked,” “very dumb,” “totally confused,” etc), media organisations ( “so dishonest” Wall Street Journal, “failing” Vanity Fair, etc), and entire countries ( “terrible” China, “totally corrupt” Mexico, “a total mess-big crime” Germany, etc).

The Times first published the list online in January and has continuously updated it throughout the campaign.

Trump has tumbled in the polls after a trying month for his campaign that has included revelations that he

may have avoided paying federal income taxes for nearly two decades and bragged about kissing and groping women in a now-infamous tape. In addition, several women have come forward accusing Trump of sexual assault amidst several unconvincing debate performances.

Data journalism outfit FiveThirtyEight forecasts that Clinton has an 86.2 per cent chance of winning the presidency, while a RealClearPolitics polling average has Clinton leading Trump by 6 points nationally.

Here’s what the insult list looks like in print:

The Trump insult list – two pages in today’s NYT: pic.twitter.com/McEGVo7kn9

— Armando Arrieta (@armandoarrieta) October 24, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.