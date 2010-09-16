New York Times Poaches Wall Street Journal PR Folks

The latest shots have been fired in the ongoing war between The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.



After stealing several WSJ financial reporters in recent weeks, The Times is now dipping into the paper’s communications team, according to The New York Observer.

Times PR guy Bob Christie just hired Dow Jones publicist Danielle Rhoades-Ha, and he also recently poached former Dow Jones freelancer Stephanie Vera, John Koblin reports.

So who’s left over there to explain why the Journal’s planned book-review section won’t in fact “sharpen the potential for conflicts with sister outlet HarperCollins and Fox News Channel, not to mention News Corp.’s numerous overseas newspapers and media entities?”

