New York Times Poaches News Corp. PR VP Bob Christie

Robert Christie, the Dow Jones & Co.’s vice president of corporate communications, is taking over PR for the New York Times.



Christie slides in as senior VP of corporate communications, starting on March 22. Catherine Mathis, the Times’ longtime public relations chief, left the Times in August. Ethan Riegelhaupt, the company’s vice president for speechwriting and internal communications, ran the PR show in the interim.

At News Corp., Christie handled the launches of The Wall Street Journal Weekend Edition in 2005, the redesigned Journal in 2007 and the acquisition of CBSMarketWatch.com, as the announcement notes.

He joins the Times as the Wall Street Journal sets to debut its New York section, roll out a metered paywall system for its website, and deal with rumours that Carlos Slim is buying up the company.

According to the memo Christie sent to his News Corp. colleagues, posted at Poynter: “The last seven years have been very exciting and I have had many great experiences at the company. I will always appreciate these opportunities and the many talented people that work here…I am excited about the new opportunities and challenges that await me.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.