New York Times Plans Public Beta Site For Its Experiments

The New York Times is building a public beta testing site where it will experiment with new ideas and applications before deciding whether they deserve to go live on NYTimes.com. The Times expects to introduce the site, to be called Beta620, in July or August. The “620” refers to the paper’s street address on Eighth Avenue in New York.



“Our hope is that we will be able to bring new ideas from concept to prototype to launch much faster with a public beta site than we could using NYTimes.com alone — and that we may do so without the risk of disrupting NYTimes.com or conflicting with other development projects,” Marc Frons, chief technology officer for digital operations at The Times, said in a memo to staff today.

